Corporate Deal

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has agreed to sell Shearer's Foods, a private label supplier serving the snack industry in the U.S., to Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Financial terms were not disclosed. Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer's Foods was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Clayton Dubilier, which is based in New York, was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Kevin Schmidt.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 14, 2023, 11:47 AM

nature of claim: /