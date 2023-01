Corporate Deal

Snell & Wilmer is advising Phoenix-based RV rental platform RVeloCITY Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Snell & Wilmer team is led by partners Serge Pavluk and Kevin Zen. McCarter & English partner Peter Campitiello represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Boustead Securities.

Technology

January 17, 2023, 7:46 AM