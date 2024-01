Corporate Deal

TD&I Cable Maintenance and Tower Arch Capital have acquired infrastructure services provider Midwest Utility Services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lakeland, Minnesota-based TD&I Cable was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Abtin Jalali. Midwest Utility, which is based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, was represented by Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson.

Business Services

January 26, 2024, 12:02 PM

nature of claim: /