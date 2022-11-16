Corporate Deal

Wintrust Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, Great Lakes Advisors, has agreed to acquire two asset management businesses from Rothschild & Co. North America Inc. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Rothschild & Co. North America is advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners Erik Knudsen and Derek Steingarten. Counsel information for Wintrust, which is based in Rosemont, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 8:49 AM