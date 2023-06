Corporate Deal

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., a supplier of semiconductor products, has completed its acquisition of manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies from France-based OMMIC SAS. Financial terms were not disclosed. MACAM, which is based in Lowell, Massachusetts, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Laurent Victor-Michel.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 06, 2023

