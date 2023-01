Corporate Deal

Smith System Driver Improvement Institute Inc., a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired Driving Dynamics Inc., a driver safety training services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arlington, Texas-based Smith System was advised by Honigman. Counsel information for Driving Dynamics, based in Newark, Delaware, was not immediately available.

Business Services

January 10, 2023, 9:08 AM