Corporate Deal

Carlin Consumer Health, a consumer health business that specializes in acquiring leading over-the-counter brands, has agreed to acquire Infirst USA Holdings from Infirst Healthcare. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Carlin Consumer was advised by Sidley Austin. Infirst USA was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Health Care

October 25, 2023, 3:13 PM

