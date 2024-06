Corporate Deal

The Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation, partners in Cedar LNG Partners LP, announced a positive final investment decision on the Cedar LNG Project, a floating liquefied natural gas facility. Calgary, Canada-based Cedar was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Jeff Greenberg, Hamad Al-Hoshan and Chris Peponis. The Haisla Nation was advised by Miller Titerle & Company.

Energy

June 27, 2024, 11:43 AM