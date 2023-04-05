Corporate Deal

Amplitude Surgical, a manufacturer of orthopedic surgery products, has agreed to acquire Enovis Corp.’s Novastep business, which develops technologies for foot and ankle surgery. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based Amplitude Surgical and its majority stakeholder PAI partners were advised by Hogan Lovells and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Eduardo Fernandez and Gabriel Flandin. Counsel information for Enovis, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was not immediately available.

