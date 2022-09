Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its portfolio company PaleoWest, announced that it has acquired cultural resource management consulting firm Commonwealth Heritage Group Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Lykins Gullett. Counsel information for Commonwealth Heritage, which is based in Dexter, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 28, 2022, 9:09 AM