Corporate Deal

Electrofuel company INERATEC GmbH has secured $129 million in a Series B round led by Piva Capital, with participation from Copec WIND Ventures, HG Ventures and TDK Ventures. San Jose, California-based TDK Ventures was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team led by partner Ellen Ehrenpreis. Counsel information for INERATEC GmbH, which is based in Karlsruhe, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 23, 2024, 11:04 AM

