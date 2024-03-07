Corporate Deal

BiomX has agreed to merge with biotechnology company Adaptive Phage Therapeutics. Concurrently, BiomX entered into a definitive agreement for $50 million in private placement financing. Ness Ziona, Israel-based BiomX was advised by Haynes and Boone. Adaptive Phage, which is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was represented by a Cooley team. A Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team including partners Glenn Pollner represented the placement agents, RBC Capital Markets and Laidlaw & Co. McDermott Will & Emery counseled Deerfield Management.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 07, 2024, 12:07 PM

