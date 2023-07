Corporate Deal

Aon Advantage Funds LLC has agreed to purchase Yield Engineering Systems for $55 million. Yield, which is based in Fremont, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Ben Potter, Dan Van Fleet and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for Aon Advantage was not immediately available.

July 20, 2023, 4:53 PM

