Corporate Deal

Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A, the Chilean subsidiary of Constellation Insurance, has agreed to acquire the Zurich Insurance Group annuity portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zurich Insurance was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Maria-Leticia Ossa Daza. Counsel information was not available for Ohio National.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM

nature of claim: /