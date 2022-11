Corporate Deal

Helios Investment Partners announced that it has acquired majority stakes in Morocco-based data center Maroc Datacenter and in IXAfrica Data Centre Ltd., a developer and operator of hyperscale-ready data centers in Kenya. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Helios Investment is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Geoffrey Burgess. Counsel information for Maroc Datacenter and IXAfrica were not immediately available.

November 17, 2022, 10:01 AM