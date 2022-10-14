Corporate Deal

Nielsen Holdings, a data and market measurement firm, has completed its previously announced sale to a private equity consortium composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management LP and Brookfield Business Partners LP, together with institutional partners, for approximately $16 billion in cash. New York-based Nielsen was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Clifford Chance; DLA Piper; and Baker McKenzie. The consortium was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Herbert Smith Freehills. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled Toronto-based Brookfield.

October 14, 2022