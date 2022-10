Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled Atlanta-based fire hydrant distributor Mueller Water Products Inc. in connection with its cooperation agreement with Ancora Holdings Group, and its affiliates, to appoint two new independent directors. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners David Feirstein and Shaun Mathew. Ancora Holdings, based in Chicago, was advised by Olshan Frome Wolosky.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 14, 2022, 8:16 AM