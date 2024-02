Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray has guided a consortium, including Nature Infrastructure Capital, X-ELIO and other existing shareholders in connection with placing a significant investment in battery energy storage developer ECO STOR. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partner Simon Saitowitz. ECO STOR, which is based in Germany, was represented by an Advokatfirmaet CLP DA team including partner Lars Aas.

February 26, 2024, 12:00 PM

