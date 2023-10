Corporate Deal

CAZ Investments has agreed to make a $200 million investment in Grafine Partners. Grafine, which is based in New York, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners John Berger, Robert Blaustein, Charles Chen, Jonathan Lipnick and Peter Vaglio. Counsel information for CAZ Investments was not immediately available.

October 12, 2023, 3:21 PM

