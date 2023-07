Corporate Deal

Pfizer has placed a $25 million strategic investment in Cambridge, United Kingdom-based biotechnology company CellCentric Ltd. New York-based Pfizer was advised by Ropes & Gray partners Bradford Flint, Andrew Howard and David Saltzman. Counsel information for CellCentric was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 25, 2023, 7:49 AM

