Getir announced that it has acquired New York City-based online grocery delivery platform FreshDirect from Ahold Delhaize USA. The transaction, announced Nov. 8, is expected to close within this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. Istanbul-based Getir was advised by a Linklaters team led by partners Pierre-Emmanuel Perais and James Wootton. Ahold Delhaize was represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Bethany A. Pfalzgraf and Mark I. Greene.

November 09, 2023, 11:48 AM

