Corporate Deal

Mediawan, an entertainment studio led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, has agreed to acquire a significant stake in Plan B Entertainment, a production company co-founded and led by Brad Pitt. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Mediawan was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that includes partners Justin Hamill, Kendall Johnson and Rick Offsay. Plan B, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 11:34 AM