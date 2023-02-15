Corporate Deal

Vast Solar Pty Ltd., a concentrated solar power energy provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Nabors Energy Transition Corp., an affiliate of Nabors Industries Ltd. As a result of the merger, Vast will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value between approximately $305 and $586 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Darlinghurst, Australia-based Vast Solar is represented by Gilbert + Tobin and a White & Case team led by partners Elliott Smith, Matthew Barnett, Nirangjan Nagarajah and Joel Rennie. The blank check company is advised by Vinson & Elkins and King & Wood Mallesons. Sullivan & Cromwell partners Robert W. Downes and Stephen M. Kotran are counseling Guggenheim Securities, acting as financial adviser to Nabors Energy. Milbank is guiding Nabors Industries.

Renewable Energy

February 15, 2023, 9:46 AM