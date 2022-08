Corporate Deal

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has counseled a number of large GDP-warrant and bondholders in connection with a two year agreement to delay interest and maturity payments on Ukraine’s sovereign debt and to delay certain payments under the GDP-warrants. The Weil Gotshal team is led by London-based partner Andrew Wilkinson.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2022, 8:31 AM