Corporate Deal

Cox Enterprises announced that it has placed a majority investment in OpenGov, a cloud-based public sector accounting software provider, valuing the company at $1.8 billion. Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises was advised by King & Spalding partners William Jordan, Linda Lorenat and Rahul Patel. OpenGov, which is based in San Jose, California, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Daniel A. Neff and Raaj S. Narayan.

Technology

February 28, 2024, 10:25 AM

