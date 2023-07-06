Corporate Deal

Patterson-UTI Energy has agreed to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies from Blackstone Energy Partners for $370 million of cash and 34.9 million shares of Patterson-UTI common stock. The transaction, announced July 5, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Blackstone was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Cyril Jones, Rhett Syoc and Joshua Teahen. Houston-based Patterson-UTI was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The team included partners Tull Florey and Jonathan Whalen.

July 06, 2023, 11:11 AM

