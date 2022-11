Corporate Deal

Lowenstein Sandler is guiding Houston-based Coya Therapeutics Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Lowenstein Sandler team is led by partners Michael Lerner and Steven Skolnick. McGuireWoods partner Stephen Older represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Chardan Capital Markets LLC and Newbridge Securities Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 21, 2022, 8:38 AM