Corporate Deal

FlyBlade (India) Private Limited, a provider of urban air mobility in the Indian subcontinent, is going public via SPAC merger with Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, FlyBlade will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $223 million. FlyBlade, which is based in Mumbai, India, was represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole; Arthur Cox LLP; and Khaitan & Co. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and McCann FitzGerald LLP. The Kirkland team included partners Dov Kogen and Zach Miller.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2024, 4:07 PM

