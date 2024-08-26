Corporate Deal

Atlanta Braves Holdings, the operator of the Atlanta Braves baseball club, announced that Terry McGuirk, the chairman of the Atlanta Braves, has entered into a proxy and voting agreement with the company’s largest stockholder, Dr. John Malone. Under the terms of the agreement, Malone granted McGuirk the exclusive power to vote Malone’s Series B shares representing 44% of the company’s outstanding voting power on director elections and certain other matters. Malone also granted McGuirk a right of first refusal with respect to future transfers of the shares Malone beneficially owns and certain appreciation rights with respect to the value of Malone’s Series B shares. Atlanta Braves and Terry McGuirk were advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Eric Feinstein, Edward Herlihy and Jacob Kling.

August 26, 2024, 1:21 PM