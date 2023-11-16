Corporate Deal

Mineral exploration company Key Mining Corp. registered with the SEC on Nov. 14 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Miami-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Joseph Walsh. The underwriters, led by Titan Partners Group, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Matthew Bernstein and Barry Grossman.

November 16, 2023, 9:37 AM

