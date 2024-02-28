Corporate Deal

Fruit and vegetables producer Dole plc has agreed to sell its 65 percent equity interest in Progressive Produce to PTF Holdings, a portfolio company of Arable Capital Partners, for $120 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in March 2024. Los Angeles-based Progressive Produce was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Arable Capital, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, was represented by K&L Gates. Counsel information for Dole, which is based in Dublin, was not immediately available.

Agriculture

February 28, 2024, 11:12 AM

nature of claim: /