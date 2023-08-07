Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to acquire Veritiv for an enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Clayton Dubilier was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Rick Campbell, David Klein, Rachael Coffey and John Mason Wilkes. Veritiv, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by an Alston & Bird team.

