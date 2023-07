Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz counseled MDU Resources Group Inc. in connection with the company's board of directors decision to separate its construction services business, MDU Construction Services Group Inc., from MDU Resources. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein and John L. Robinson.

