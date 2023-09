Corporate Deal

Wasserman announced that it has acquired talent management firm Brillstein Entertainment Partners in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Wasserman was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Ari Blaut, Matthew Friestedt, Alison Ressler and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for Brillstein Entertainment, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 20, 2023, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /