Corporate Deal

Castelion Corp., a mass manufacturer of complex defense systems, has secured $14 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, BlueYard Capital, Champion Hill Ventures, First In and Lavrock Ventures. Andreessen Horowitz was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team that included Rezwan Pavri, Lester Ang, Seth Cowell, Richa Sharma, Barath Chari and Christopher Murray. Representation details weren't immediately available for Castelion.

Aerospace & Defense

October 12, 2023, 3:15 PM

nature of claim: /