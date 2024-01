Corporate Deal

Dunes Point Capital announced that it has sold Best in Class Technology Services, an aftermarket heating, ventilation and air conditioning services provider, to Investcorp. Rye, New York-based Dunes Point was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Investcorp, which is based in Manama, Bahrain, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The team included partners Michael Collins, Sean Griffiths, Meghan Hungate and Christopher Lang.

Business Services

January 12, 2024, 12:07 PM

