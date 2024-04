Corporate Deal

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed to sell Republic First Bank to Fulton Financial Corp. valuing the purchased assets at approximately $6 billion and assumed liabilities at $5.3 billion. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. Counsel information for Federal Deposit Insurance was not immediately available.

Government

April 29, 2024, 9:54 AM

