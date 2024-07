Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented JPMorgan Chase and Co. in LATAM Airlines Group’s amendment of its super-priority revolving loan credit agreement and upsize of revolving commitments to $750 million. The issuance was announced July 16 by Santiago, Chile-based LATAM. JPMorgan's Simpson Thacher team included partners Jacob Durkin and Daniel Kay.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2024, 1:03 PM