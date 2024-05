Corporate Deal

Energy Transfer has agreed to acquire WTG Midstream Holdings from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy for $3.3 billion. Dallas-based Energy Transfer was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Lande Spottswood. WTG Midstream was represented by Sidley Austin.

Energy

May 29, 2024, 9:04 PM

nature of claim: /