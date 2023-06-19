Corporate Deal

Michael Jordan, chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, has agreed to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The buyer group also includes recording artist J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church. Financial terms were not disclosed. Michael Jordan and Hornets Sports were represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by corporate partner John L. Robinson. Schnall was advised by a King & Spalding team led by partner Rahul Patel.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 19, 2023, 11:20 AM

