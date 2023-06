Corporate Deal

Lockheed Martin has placed a direct equity investment in thermodynamic component designer and manufacturer Sintavia LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Sintavia was represented by an Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira team. Counsel information for Lockheed Martin, which is based in Bethesda, Maryland, was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

June 29, 2023, 9:52 AM

