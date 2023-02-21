Corporate Deal

Teck Resources Limited announced the reorganization of its business to form two independent, publicly-listed companies: Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. Vancouver, Canada-based Teck was advised by Stikeman Elliott; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Felesky Flynn LLP. The special committee of Teck's board of directors was counseled by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Lauren Boehmke, Sergio Galvis, Keith Pagnani and Alan Sinsheimer.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 21, 2023, 7:36 PM