Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Kelso & Co. announced that it has acquired a majority stake in information technology consultancy platform Emtec Inc. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, closed in Aug. 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kelso & Co. was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Emtec, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, was represented by a Dechert team. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Guggenheim Securities LLC, which acted as financial adviser to Emtec Inc. The S&C team included partner Stephen M. Kotran.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 8:05 AM