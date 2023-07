Corporate Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Immunome Inc. and Morphimmune announced a merger agreement Thursday in a deal guided by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. Exton, Pennsylvania-based Immunome Inc. was represented by Mintz Levin. Morphimmune, based in Lafayette, Indiana, was counseled by Cooley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2023, 9:12 AM

