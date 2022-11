Corporate Deal

BKV Corp., an oil & natural gas company, filed with the SEC on Nov. 18 for an initial public offering. The Denver-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Baker Botts partners Preston Bernhisel, Samantha Crispin and Adorys Velazquez. The underwriters, led by Barclays, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners J. Chambers and Monica White.