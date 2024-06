Corporate Deal

Voyager Acquisition Corp., a blank check company pursuing a merger target in the health care sector, registered with the SEC on June 18 for a $261 million IPO. The SPAC was advised by Winston & Strawn partner Michael Blankenship. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser.

Health Care

June 20, 2024, 2:58 PM

