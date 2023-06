Corporate Deal

Brand Velocity Group has placed a strategic investment in Jaya Apparel Group in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Buchalter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Brand Velocity was advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partners Grace Jamgochian and Brien Wassner. Jaya Apparel, which is based in New York, was represented by Buchalter.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 9:25 AM

nature of claim: /