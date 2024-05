Corporate Deal

C2X has agreed to make an investment in SunGas Renewables. Financial terms were not disclosed. Texas-based C2X was advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partner Megan Ridley-Kaye. Counsel information for SunGas Renewables, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

May 15, 2024, 11:59 AM

