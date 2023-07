Corporate Deal

Upgrade Inc. has acquired buy now pay later payment platform Uplift Inc. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Upgrade was advised by a Davis Polk team that included partners Alan Denenberg, Adam Kaminsky, Paul Marquardt, Kara Mungovan and Pritesh Shah. Counsel information for Uplift, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.

July 28, 2023, 10:07 AM

