Corporate Deal

Phillips Edison & Company Inc., the operator of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Ballard Spahr in a debt offering worth $350 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Eric Cho, Julian Kleindorfer and Lewis Kneib. The notes come due 2034. Goodwin Procter advised underwriters BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 13, 2024, 9:58 AM

